European indexes close broadly lower as ECB weighs down rate cut expectations

- European equity indexes retreated on Tuesday, STOXX600 dropped a quarter of a percent.
- ECB officials continue to press down on market rate cut hopes.
- UK’s FTSE sees five-week lows as declines extend.
European equities broadly ended Tuesday in the red as central bank policymakers saw a rapid-fire rotation of comments during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers diverged slightly on their comments, but the overall outline of policymakers’ was clear-cut enough that money markets balked on rate-cut hopes in March.
Investors are no longer fully priced-in on the first 25 basis point rate cut from the ECB in April as key ECB policymakers press down on market expectations by reaffirming the ECB remains data-dependent, and wary of potential shocks in price growth moving forward.
Read More: ECB policymakers hit the wires on Tuesday
- ECB’s Villeroy: Too early to declare victory over inflation
- ECB’s Centeno: Need to be prepared for all topics, including rate cuts
- ECB’s Välimäki: Must not jump the gun on rate cuts
- ECB's Simkus: doesn't see rate cuts until summer
European economic data further hampered market momentum on Tuesday as German inflation remains stubbornly above-target, despite deteriorating economic sentiment in the near-term.
Germany’s Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) for the year ended December stuck to 3.8% as markets broadly expected, holding steady with the previous print, flummoxing market hopes of inflation in key European markets leading the way down towards the ECB’s key policy target of 2%. The pan-European ZEW Economic Sentiment Survey in January declined less than expected to print at 22.7 versus the forecast backslide to 21.9, but still coming in lower than December’s 23.0.
Germany’s Zew Economic Sentiment Survey for the same period improved to 15.2 versus the forecast decline from 12.8 to 12.0, but Germany’s January ZEW Current Situation Sentiment Survey ticked down to -77.3 from -77.1, coming in below the forecast -77.1.
Germany’s DAX index declined three-tenths of a percent to close at €7,558.34, down 50.54 points, while France’s CAC 40 shed nearly a fifth of a percent, sliding 13.68 points to close at €7,398.00.
The pan-European STOXX600 major equity index lost a quarter of a percent to close down 1.13 points at €473.06, while London’s FTSE 100 index tumbled nearly half a percent to close down 36.57 points at £7,558.34.
DAX Technical Outlook
Germany’s DAX equity index tested into near-term lows on Tuesday, setting a new low for the week and challenging familiar lows from earlier in the month near €16,450.00. The DAX remains on the low side of near-term consolidation that has plagued the index since the start of 2024, which kicked off the new trading year with a brief ramp-up into €16,945.00.
The DAX has failed to drive additional bullish momentum since chalking in all-time highs in mid-December near €16,985.00, but the consolidating index still sees plenty of technical support from a bullish 50-day Simple Moving Average near €16,200.00 climbing higher above the 200-day SMA near €15,800.00.
DAX Hourly Chart
DAX Daily Chart
DAX Technical Levels
DAX
|Overview
|Today last price
|16526.51
|Today Daily Change
|-92.57
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.56
|Today daily open
|16619.08
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|16662.88
|Daily SMA50
|16260.09
|Daily SMA100
|15812.43
|Daily SMA200
|15865.62
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|16730.15
|Previous Daily Low
|16590.55
|Previous Weekly High
|16820.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|16501.46
|Previous Monthly High
|16984.44
|Previous Monthly Low
|16229.16
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|16643.88
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|16676.82
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|16563.04
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|16506.99
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|16423.44
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|16702.64
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|16786.19
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|16842.24
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
