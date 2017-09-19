European group wants better access to China market

A survey released by the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China, revealed that the European business firms want China to open up its markets, as they see a significant need for a level playing field and an opaque regulatory environment, when it comes to China.

Mats Harborn, president of the EU Chamber of Commerce in China, told CNBC: "We don't know if China will implement its promises. As business people we have to be accountable for our business today, we can't build our future plans on only dreams. We need to have tangible measures from the Chinese state to show that China is going down the path of more openness."

Meanwhile, the EU Chamber wrote in its latest paper, “European business "is suffering from accumulated 'promise fatigue,' having witnessed a litany of assurances over recent years that never quite materialized. It appears that in many areas, China is no longer opening up, but selectively closing up."