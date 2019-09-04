European Commission: Willing to work with PM Johnson on proposals compatible with WA

A spokeswoman for the European Commission crossed the wires in the last minutes repeating that the EU's position on Brexit is unchanged and added that they are willing to work with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on proposals compatible with the Withdrawal Agreement (WA).

"While there might be twists and turns in the UK, there is a UK government in place that the EU is ready to work with," the spokeswoman stated. "The backstop is the only solution identified at this stage to safeguard the Irish peace accord."

Meanwhile, the GBP/USD pair was last seen trading at 1.2185, adding 0.83%, or 100 pips, on the day.