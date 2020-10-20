European Commission: Willing to intensify Brexit talks with the UK

The European Commission was an official statement on Brexit, showing the willingness to intensify talks with the UK. In order for a deal to happen, both sides need to meet, the statement added further. The statement also confirmed that the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier will speak to his UK counterpart David Frost later this Tuesday.
The headlines, however, did little to impress the GBP bulls, or assist the GBP/USD pair to gain any meaningful traction. The pair was last seen trading nearly unchanged for the day, around the 1.2940 region.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits 1.18 on hopes for a US stimulus deal
EUR/USD has advanced to 1.18 as Democrats and Republicans have reportedly narrowed the gap in stimulus talks. The safe-haven dollar is on the back foot and investors are shrugging off concerns about new coronavirus-related lockdowns in Europe.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.29, shrugging off Brexit hopes
GBP/USD is falling below 1.2950 and towards 1.29 ahead of a call between EU and UK negotiators. Brussels said it is ready to intensify talks. PM Johnson is set to put the Greater Manchester area under lockdown and US fiscal stimulus talks are eyed.
XAU/USD struggles for direction, stuck in a range near $1900 mark
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price moves through the early North American session and remained confined in a narrow trading band, around the $1900 mark.
US Markets React: Gold gains, equities and dollar tumble on stimulus jitters
The stimulus election minute, the most popular dance in Washington, went through another few elaborate rounds on Capitol Hill today with Nancy Pelosi's office reporting progress in afternoon talks with Steven Mnuchin.
WTI jumps back above $41 ahead of API data
The higher-yielding oil once again found fresh bids near the $40.70 region after the risk tone improved amid a recovery in the European stocks and renewed hopes of a US fiscal stimulus aid.