European Commission: Willing to intensify Brexit talks with the UK

The European Commission was an official statement on Brexit, showing the willingness to intensify talks with the UK. In order for a deal to happen, both sides need to meet, the statement added further. The statement also confirmed that the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier will speak to his UK counterpart David Frost later this Tuesday.

The headlines, however, did little to impress the GBP bulls, or assist the GBP/USD pair to gain any meaningful traction. The pair was last seen trading nearly unchanged for the day, around the 1.2940 region.