European Commission will discuss disconnecting Russia from SWIFT

Update:
BREAKING: The US, EU and UK have agreed to block selected Russian banks from the SWIFT global financial messaging system and to impose restrictions on its central bank in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine.
The Biden administration and its key European allies reached a preliminary agreement to bar sanctioned Russian companies, oligarchs and government officials from using the SWIFT system, essentially barring them from international financial transactions. https://t.co/qstBXpzq0F— The New York Times (@nytimes) February 26, 2022
The leaders of the United States, France, Germany, Italy and the head of the European Commission have been discussing disconnecting Russia from SWIFT by the end of the day, Handelsblatt reports.
The European Union has been in talks over a third package of sanctions on Russia, an EU diplomat told Reuters on Saturday. The announcement could come as early as tomorrow.
A tweet from Boris Johnson, the UK prime minister, who says he spoke to Volodymyr Zelenskiy today:
This evening I spoke to President @ZelenskyyUa. The heroism of the President and his people in the defence of their country is awe-inspiring.— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 26, 2022
We are clear – Russia must be isolated diplomatically and financially. I welcome increased willingness to exclude Russia from SWIFT.
Meanwhile, the United States and its allies are seeking as much support as possible to show Russia is internationally isolated.
The US is also weighing additional sanctions on Russia’s central bank as it discusses a series of increasingly severe economic penalties, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
The people said the US hasn’t yet made a decision on whether and how to expand sanctions against Russia’s central bank, adding that the Biden administration is discussing the issue with allies in Europe.
The United Nations Security Council is also voting to call for a rare emergency special session of the 193-member UN General Assembly on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which would be held on Monday, diplomats said.
The vote by the 15-member council is procedural so none of the five permanent council members, Russia, China, France, Britain and the United State, can wield their vetoes. The move needs nine votes in favour and is likely to pass, diplomats said. The special session would be held on Monday.
Only 10 such emergency special sessions of the 193-member General Assembly have been convened since 1950.
The request for a session on Ukraine comes after Russia vetoed on Friday a draft UN Security Council resolution that would have deplored Moscow’s invasion. China, India and UAE abstained, while the remaining 11 members voted in favour.
UN Security Council result: A victory for the West as China abstains instead of vetoing
The General Assembly is expected to vote on a similar resolution following several days of statements by countries in the emergency special session. There General Assembly resolutions are non-binding but carry political weight.
This goes on in the background to the night sirens on Sunday night in Kyiv that prepare the citizens for the third night of air raid attacks.
⚡️⚡️⚡️Kyiv citizens must get to the nearest shelter now.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) February 26, 2022
Heavy air raid expected
There are shocking reports where it seems Okhmadyt children’s cancer hospital has been struck by artillery fire.
Russian fire has struck Kyiv's children's cancer hospital Okhmadyt, killing one child and wounding two, along with two adults, TSN reported. Eyewitnesses reported that the city is under attack from multiple-launch rocket systems. pic.twitter.com/U2OvDDhcW1— Reza Rahimi (@rezarvhimi) February 26, 2022
NATo allies are supporting Ukraine with armour. Germany will send 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 stinger missiles to Ukraine, the German chancellor said on Saturday.
Olaf Scholz said the Russian invasion marked a “turning point”, and added: “It is our duty to do our best to help Ukraine defend against the invading army of Putin.”
Should #NATO go to war for Ukraine?— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 26, 2022
CNN poll pic.twitter.com/7Fe17X7IjU
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD regains the 1.1200 level as mood improves
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1240, as demand for the greenback receded and stocks bounced. Market players maintain their eyes on Russia-Ukraine developments, and tensions continue in the region.
GBP/USD erases gains below 1.3400 as Russia closes in on Kyiv
GBP/USD is paring back gains while falling below 1.3400, as risk-off flows return on reports of Russia looking to attack Kyiv yet again. The safe-haven US dollar is finding fresh demand ahead of the key US data and NATO meeting.
GBP/USD erases gains below 1.3400 as Russia closes in on Kyiv
GBP/USD is paring back gains while falling below 1.3400, as risk-off flows return on reports of Russia looking to attack Kyiv yet again. The safe-haven US dollar is finding fresh demand ahead of the key US data and NATO meeting.
BTC relief rally targets $45,000 as bulls take control
Bitcoin price suffered a fatal crash to a crucial support level after news of Russia attacking Ukraine spread. This downswing caused the crypto market to crumble, but the recovery seems to be going well.
BABA bounces off $100 after earnings to close above $108
Alibaba shares dropped all the way to $100 on Thursday after China's biggest ecommerce company released fiscal Q3 earnings that beat on the bottom line but missed on the top line.