European Commission spokeswoman: Brussels has received documents from UK

A spokeswoman for the European Commission crossed the wires in the last minutes saying that Brussels has received written proposals from the United Kingdom. "Talks will continue on that basis in coming days," the spokeswoman added.

Markets largely ignored these comments as they wait for the Bank of England's monetary policy statement, which is scheduled to be released at 1100 GMT. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was trading at 1.2455, losing 0.1% on a daily basis and the EUR/GBP pair was up 0.45% at 0.8880.