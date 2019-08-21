European Commission: EU continues to have one single united position on Brexit

Responding to the United Kingdom's decision to not allow officials to attend most EU meetings after September 1, the European Commission (EC) in a statement said that the UK's announced was in line with the current UK status, per Reuters. The EC further reiterated that the European Union continues to have one single united position on Brexit.

The British pound seems to be weakening on these remarks with the GBP/USD pair extending its daily slide. As of writing, the pair was down 0.35% on the day at 1.2125.