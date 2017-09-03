European Central bank will not change its current stance today - Natixis

In view of the analysts at Natixis, the main event today will be the ECB monetary policy meeting and despite a significant improvement of inflation from December to February (with inflation reaching 2%), they believe that the Central bank will not change its current stance.

Key Quotes

“However, it will be a challenging meeting since the governors will have to justify a status quo while inflation has returned to the official target of 2%. Finally we will closely follow the press conference and the Q&A session in an attempt to catch any indication on next steps regarding the exit of the QE policy.”