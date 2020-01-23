European Central Bank interest rate: ECB leaves interest rates, EUR/USD on the move

European Central Bank press conference: Lagarde speech live stream – January 23

Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank (ECB), is scheduled to deliver her remarks on the monetary policy outlook in a press conference at 13:30 GMT. The ECB on Thursday is expected to keep interest rates on the main refinancing operations, the marginal lending facility, and the deposit facility unchanged at 0.00%, 0.25% and -0.50%, respectively. Read more...

ECB leaves interest rates unchanged in January as expected

At its monetary policy meeting held on January 23rd, the Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) decided to leave the interest rates on the main refinancing operations and the interest rates on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility unchanged at 0.00%, 0.25% and -0.50%, respectively, as expected. Attention now turns to ECB President Christine Lagarde's first press conference at 13:30 GMT. Read more...

FX Daily: European Central Bank unlikely to revive EUR/USD volatility

The European Central Bank meeting should have limited implications for EUR/USD, in our view. The two key points in the Bank’s message should be that data suggests a pick-up in inflation, and the manufacturing cycle has bottomed out. However, most of the focus is likely to fall on the launch of the strategy review, specifically in relation to the duration (we think until year-end), and who will participate in the process (EU Parliament, academic groups). Read more...