European Banking Authority: Risks in the financial system remain very high

Jose Manuel Campa, Chairman of the European Banking Authority (EBA), warned in the German Handelsblatt newspaper, "the risks in the financial system remain very high."
Additional takeaways
“Rising interest rates continued to weigh on financial markets.”
“The European Union regulator was monitoring unrealized losses in banks' balance sheets closely.”
Market reaction
EUR/USD Is unfazed by the EBA’s warning, as it holds 0.17% higher on the day at around 1.0815, as of writing.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD finds fragile barricades around 1.0820 after a rally, German Inflation in focus
The EUR/USD pair has turned sideways after a firmer rally near 1.0820 in the Asian session. The major currency pair is struggling in extending its upside, however, more gains seem likely amid improved market sentiment.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.2300 as street anticipates a steady Fed policy
GBP/USD has scaled above the critical resistance of 1.2300 amid a cheerful market mood. The USD Index is likely to attract more offers in hopes that the Fed will keep interest rates steady. The Cable resumed its upside after a bullish hidden divergence.
Gold: 23.6% Fibo support fails Premium
Gold price is making a minor comeback after two back-to-back days of heavy declines. Gold price is finding support from a broad-based United States Dollar (USD) decline and a retreat in the US Treasury bond yields early Tuesday.
Four issues Binance CEO notes in his open address to the CFTC complaint
Binance CEO, Changpeng Zhao (CZ), has penned an official response to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), which alleged that the largest crypto exchange by market capitalization violated federal laws.
US Consumer Confidence Preview: No good news for Americans Premium
The United States will publish the March Conference Board Consumer Confidence index, and market players anticipate it has contracted to 101 from 102.9 in February. That would make the third consecutive decline in consumer sentiment after an encouraging improvement in December that proved short-lived.