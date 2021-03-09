Europe: Slow start, but light at the end of the tunnel – Rabobank

EUR/USD has been extending its climbdown as Europe's vaccination campaign remains sluggish and after data from the European Central Bank showed that the pace of bond-buys remains slow. As economists at Rabobank note, the recovery path is lit but the European Union holds the switch.
Key quotes
“The Eurozone contracted by 6.8% in 2020. We forecast the Eurozone economy to grow by 4.0% in 2021, followed by 3.6% in 2022. This means we expect the economy to hit its pre-pandemic level mid-2022.”
“Based on available information we forecast that the EU recovery fund will lift GDP by 0.5% over this and next year combined.
“Economic recovery is very dependent on the roll out of vaccines. The European strategy has not been very successful so far and tensions are rising.”
“If it takes a quarter more to largely remove containment measures, i.e. taking it beyond the summer, the recovery to pre-COVID GDP levels could take almost one year longer.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
