Europe: PMIs and euro area unemployment rate in focus – Danske Bank

In Europe, final PMIs and euro area unemployment rate for August are due out and are going to garner maximum investors’ attention, according to analysts at Danske Bank.

Key Quotes

“We estimate the unemployment rate declined from 9.1% to 9.0%. Despite the decline, there is still some slack, which together with low inflation expectations and slow productivity growth is weighing down on wage growth.”

“In the UK , the Conservative Party conference began yesterday and ends on Wednesday. The Conservative Party remains hugely divided on Brexit and PM Theresa May's position has been clearly weakened since the general election in June. May is expected to deliver a speech on Brexit and reiterate that the UK will leave the single market and the customs union.”