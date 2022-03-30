“European equity markets will first be hit by higher risk aversion, higher energy and other commodity prices, capital losses in Russia, etc. But they should then be bolstered by: Fiscal deficits; Higher private investment; Extremely negative real interest rates.”

“European growth will first be weakened by the rise in energy and other commodity prices and by supply difficulties. But in the medium-term, the huge public and private investment effort are likely to lift potential growth.”

“Given the huge need for public spending and public and private investment in the wake of COVID-19 and in response to the war in Ukraine, Europe is heading towards a war economy. It will have to retain its savings and tolerate high fiscal deficits and low interest rates despite inflation.”

COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine require Europe to conduct several policies. Several changes will be needed if Europe is to make a considerable public and private investment effort, economists at Natixis report.

