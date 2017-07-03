Europe: Focus on final estimate of Q4 GDP – RBC CM

Analysts at RBC Capital Markets suggest that the European data calendar is relatively light today and the day’s main euro area release is the final estimate of Q4 GDP which will garner investor’s attention.

Key Quotes

“The previous, second, estimate revised growth down from to 0.4% q/q from 0.5% q/q in the ‘flash’ and the expectation is that today’s release will confirm that estimate. The main addition in today’s release is the GDP expenditure breakdown which we expect will show household spending again to be the main driver growth but with a positive contribution from net trade also expected on this occasion.”