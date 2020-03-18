Euronext CEO: There are no risks to markets staying open

Speaking to Reuters on Wednesday, Euronext CEO, Stephane Boujnah, said on Wednesday, there are no reasons to close markets.

She added that there are no risks to markets staying open.

The pan-European exchange has no problems with operations. Stephane added.

This comes after the US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin said Tuesday, “we absolutely believe in keeping markets open. We may get to point where we shorten market trading hours. We intend to keep markets open.”

Meanwhile, the Eurostoxx futures are down nearly 5% ahead of the European morning bells, with the market mood sour amid virus crisis.