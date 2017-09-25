Eurogroup’s Dijsselbloem: Confidence has teturned to Greece

Eurogroup’s Dijsselbloem: Confidence has teturned to GreeceBy Eren Sengezer
Following his meeting with Greek officials, Eurogroup Chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem crossed the wires, with the key quotes, via Reuters, found below:
- Last phase of programme was discussed with Greek finance minister Tsakalotos
- This will be the end of the bailout programme for a clean exit for Greece
- Confidence has returned to Greece
- 'Feasible’ for completion of review by end-2017
- Greece's Tsakalotos: Common goal is to leave programme without need for another bailout
- Greece's Tsakalotos: Greek economy is doing better, there is trust in the people working in the negotiations
