Euro-zone Flash Manufacturing PMI unchanged at 45.7 in October vs. 46.0 expected

The Euro-zone economy remained close to stagnation at the start of the fourth quarter, showed the latest survey from IHS/Markit research this Thursday. The Euro-zone manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) held steady near the 83-month low level of 45.7 in October as compared to a modest uptick to 46.0 expected. Meanwhile, the services PMI came in at 51.8, up from 51.6 recorded in the previous month but missed market expectations pointing to a reading of 51.9. The IHS Markit Euro-zone PMI Composite ticked higher from 50.1 in September to 50.2 in October, slightly below 50.3 expected. The EUR/USD pair reversed all of its early gains to levels beyond mid-1.1100s and has now dropped to the lower end of its daily trading range, albeit further downside is likely to remain limited ahead of the latest ECB monetary policy decision.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.