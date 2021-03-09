Euro Stoxx 50 to advance towards the 3867 high of 2020 – Credit Suisse

Euro Stoxx 50 is moving freshly higher and economists at Credit Suisse expect further strength towards 3800 and then the 3867 high of 2020.
Key quotes
“Euro Stoxx moved strongly higher yesterday and managed to rise as well above 3714/16 and then the 3743 range highs. This completes a bullish continuation pattern for a resumption of the broader uptrend with the immediate spotlight now on the top of the pandemic gap from last February at 3796/3800.”
“Although a pause from 3796/3800 should be allowed for, we look for a clear break in due course for a move to our core objective at 3867, which is the February 2020 high.”
“Immediate support is seen at 3734/18, before the more important 13-day exponential average, currently seen at 3710, which we expect to provide solid support for the re-accelerating momentum.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
