INDICES Euro Stock News 2022: ELLIOTT WAVE ANALYSIS; DAX 40, FTSE, STOXX 50 & EURUSD Day Trading Strategies
Euro Indices Overview:
European Indices Elliott Wave Analysis Wave Count:
DAX 40 Elliott Wave C of (4)
FTSE 100 Elliott Wave B of (4)
EURO STOXX 50 Elliott Wave C of (4)
EUR/USD steadies around 1.1350 ahead of Lagarde, Powell
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1350, consolidating the bounce amid a broadly weaker US dollar. Treasury yields pull back from two-year highs ahead of Wednesday's US inflation data. Meanwhile, ECB Lagarde's speech, Powell’s Testimony awaited.
GBP/USD battles 1.3600 amid weaker USD, damp mood
GBP/USD is battling 1.3600, struggling to extend the recovery amid a downbeat mood. The dollar eases alongside the Treasury yields, as tensions mount ahead of this week's US inflation report. Brexit stalemate on the Northern Ireland protocol could limit the pound's upside. Powell's testimony eyed.
Gold could extend the rebound if 50-DMA holds, focus on yields, US inflation
Gold price is building onto the recent uptrend above the $1,800 mark, as the correction in the US rates extends on Tuesday. The greenback retreat in tandem with the yields, with all eyes now on Wednesday’s US inflation data.
Polygon upside potential capped at 13%
MATIC price is in a tough spot due to its upswings in the last week of December 2021. Although Polygon could see an uptrend, the bulls will face an extremely resilient resistance barrier that will likely stop Polygon dead in its tracks.
Will Apple have a happy iPhone birthday?
Apple shares closed out Monday just in the green, registering a modest gain of 0.1% to close at $172.17. While tech names have struggled so far in 2022 due to higher yields and an aggressive Fed, apple remains poised near all-time highs.