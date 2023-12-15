- The Euro pulls back from 1.1010 following weak Eurozone PMIs.
- EUR/USD’s losses remain limited as the US Dollar fails to stage a meaningful recovery.
- The Fed’s dovish pivot is acting as a headwind for the Greenback.
The Euro (EUR) is paring some gains at Friday’s European session, trading at around 1.0960 against the US Dollar, following a rejection at November’s high. The Euro’s retreat came as Eurozone business activity data disappointed, casting doubts on the European Central Bank’s (ECB) hawkish message.
December’s Preliminary HCOB Services PMI fell to 48.1 from 48.7 in November, against expectations of a moderate improvement to 49. The data suggests that the Eurozone’s key services sector’s activity contracted at a faster pace than in the previous month.
Likewise, the Manufacturing PMI remained unchanged at 44.2, when the market anticipated an improvement to 44.6. Any PMI reading below 50 signals contraction.
These figures suggest the weak contribution to the GDP by both sectors. This raises questions about the bank’s ability to keep the interest rates at high levels for a long time, as ECB President Christine Lagarde pledged after Thursday’s monetary policy meeting.
Later today, the US S&P Global PMIs and the NY Empire State Manufacturing Index are expected to come in line with the idea of a soft landing for the US economy, which might add negative pressure on the US Dollar.
Daily digest market movers: Euro rally stalls as Eurozone business activity data disappoints
- The Euro lost pace on Friday after German and French PMI data signaled weaker-than-expected Eurozone PMI figures.
- Eurozone preliminary HCOB Manufacturing PMI for December remained steady at 44.2 against market expectations of a 44.6 reading.
- Services sector activity deteriorated to 48.1 from 48.7 against expectations of a moderate pick up to 49.
- The European Central Bank warned about an uptick in inflation in the near term and played down speculation about rate cuts in the coming months.
- The USD remains stuck near recent lows against its main peers, weighed by the idea that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will be the first major bank to start cutting rates.
- Futures markets are pricing in a 70% chance of 25 bps cuts at the Fed’s March meeting, up from 40% before the Fed’s Wednesday meeting.
- The Fed signaled the end of the tightening cycle and suggested that rate cuts are coming “into view,” which has sent US bond yields tumbling, dragging the US Dollar down with them.
- Data from Thursday showed that US Retail Sales increased against expectations of a decline, and that jobless claims fell to their lowest levels since mid-October. The impact on the USD was marginal.
Technical Analysis: Euro fails at 1.1010 with bulls still in control
The Euro rally from last week's lows near 1.0700 has been capped right at November’s high of 1.1010, and the pair pulled back. The near-term bullish trend is still active as downside attempts remain contained above 1.0955.
The pair is going through a corrective reversal after reaching heavily oversold levels on intraday charts. Support at the mentioned 1.0955 is closing the path towards the 4-hour 100 Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.0879, which would increase the bearish pressure toward last week’s lows at 1.0730.
On the upside, the Euro should breach 1.1010 to regain bullish momentum and aim for the August high, at 1.1060, ahead of the July 24 and 27 high, at 1.1150.
Euro FAQs
What is the Euro?
The Euro is the currency for the 20 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day.
EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).
What is the ECB and how does it impact the Euro?
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy.
The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa.
The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
How does inflation data impact the value of the Euro?
Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control.
Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.
How does economic data influence the value of the Euro?
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency.
A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall.
Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.
How does the Trade Balance impact the Euro?
Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period.
If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Economic Indicator
United States S&P Global Composite PMI
The S&P Global Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), released on a monthly basis, is a leading indicator gauging US private-business activity in the manufacturing and services sector. The data is derived from surveys to senior executives. Each response is weighted according to the size of the company and its contribution to total manufacturing or services output accounted for by the sub-sector to which that company belongs. Survey responses reflect the change, if any, in the current month compared to the previous month and can anticipate changing trends in official data series such as Gross Domestic Product (GDP), industrial production, employment and inflation. The index varies between 0 and 100, with levels of 50.0 signaling no change over the previous month. A reading above 50 indicates that the private economy is generally expanding, a bullish sign for the US Dollar (USD). Meanwhile, a reading below 50 signals that activity is generally declining, which is seen as bearish for USD.Read more.
Next release: 12/15/2023 14:45:00 GMT
Frequency: Monthly
Source: S&P Global
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends correction below 1.1000 after weak PMI data
EUR/USD came under modest bearish pressure and declined to the 1.0950 area after the data from Germany showed that the business activity in the private sector contracted at an accelerating pace in early December. Eurozone and US PMI surveys will be watched next.
GBP/USD clings to gains above 1.2750 after UK PMI
GBP/USD trades modestly higher on the day above 1.2750 in the European session on Friday. The data from the UK revealed an acceleration in the growth pace of the private sector's economic activity, helping Pound Sterling stay resilient against its rivals.
Gold price seems poised to register weekly gains as post-FOMC USD selling remains unabated
Gold price (XAU/USD) trades with a mild positive bias for the third successive day on Friday, albeit lacks follow-through and remains below a one-and-half-week high touched the previous day.
XRP analyst predicts massive rally to $1.50 post Spot Bitcoin ETF approval and BTC halving
XRP Ledger’s native token XRP is likely to rally to a peak of $1.50 post the bullish catalysts of 2024. Bitcoin’s upcoming halving event and the much anticipated approval of Spot Bitcoin ETF are lined up for 2024.
Fed euphoria starts to fade as we head into the weekend
After getting off to a strong start yesterday, with both the DAX and CAC 40 trading up at new record highs, European markets lost momentum after firstly the Bank of England, and then the European Central Bank decided to play the Grinch in contrast to the Fed’s Santa.