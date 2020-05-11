Euro rate has insignificant impact on headline inflation – ECB research

Fresh research conducted by the European Central Bank (ECB) suggested on Monday, the impact of the exchange rate price action on the Eurozone consumer price inflation has reduced and is close to insignificant.

Key findings

“While a weaker euro does raise import prices, the impact on the bank’s key measure, the so-called harmonized index consumer prices (HICP) is close to insignificant.”

"A 1% depreciation of the euro raises total import prices in the euro area and its member countries by, on average, about 0.30% within a year.”

“Over the same period, headline HICP rises by about 0.04%, although the estimates are not always significantly different from zero."

Market reaction

The EUR/USD pair is seen testing daily lows at 1.0818, down 0.19% on the day, in response to a broad-based US dollar comeback. Market mood deteriorates amid concerns over the second coronavirus wave, as global economies veer towards re-opening.

Meanwhile, the above study has little to no impact on the shared currency.