Euro is not working, but it cannot break up - Natixis

Patrick Artus, Research Analyst at Natixis, suggests that many non-European investors now believe that the euro will break up, given the euro zone’s structural problems and the risk that populist parties that favour an exit from the euro may come to power in several countries (in France and Italy in particular).

Key Quotes

“We believe this scenario of a break-up of the euro is incorrect, and that the correct scenario is completely different: the euro is not working, the structural problems in the way it functions are serious; but it is impossible to exit the euro: so what happens if a currency area has severe institutional problems but cannot break up?”

“Possible scenarios if the scenario of a break-up of the euro can be ruled out?