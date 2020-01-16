Euro Dollar prints weekly highs above 1.1170 after upbeat ECB minutes

Euro Dollar Price Analysis: The target is now the 1.1200 area

Euro Dollar keeps pushing higher on Wednesday, boosted by the recent surpass of the 1.1140 region, where sits the 200-day SMA.

Immediately above emerges the 1.1200 area ahead of late December highs in levels just shy of 1.1240 and August’s peak at 1.1250.

The bullish view is seen unaltered as long as the 55-day SMA at 1.1095 underpins.

EUR/USD prints weekly highs above 1.1170

The pair is up for the second session in a row in the second half of the week, extending the recovery further after bottoming out in the 1.1080 region earlier in the month. The move-up is also underpinned by the recent breakout of the critical 200-day SMA in the 1.1140 area.

Euro Dollar Forecast: Will the gradual climb turn into a rally? Three keys to the next move

Euro dollar has advanced above the 50 and 100 Simple Moving Averages on the four-hour chart. Moreover, the currency pair broke above the downtrend support line that accompanied it since late December.

Resistance awaits at the fresh high of 1.1165, followed by 1.1205, 1.1230, and 1.1240, which were stepping stones on the way down.