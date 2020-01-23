Euro Dollar faces an initial hurdle at 1.1132 and remains under pressure ahead of the ECB

Euro Dollar remains under pressure on ECB day – Confluence Detector

Euro Dollar has been unable to recover and remains below 1.11, in familiar ranges as the European Central Bank's decision is awaited.

The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that euro/dollar is facing fierce resistance at 1.1094, which is a dense cluster including the Simple Moving Average 50-15min, the SMA 200-15m, the SMA 50-1h, the Bollinger Band 15min-Upper, the BB 4h-Middle, the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day, and the Fibonacci 61.8% one-month. Read more...

EUR/USD faces an initial hurdle at 1.1132 – Commerzbank

According to Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, the pair faces the next hurdle at the 200-day SMA in the 1.1130 region.

“EUR/USD continues to hold over the uptrend at 1.1073. The intraday Elliott wave signals remain slightly negative but ideally this trend line will continue to hold. Initial resistance is the 1.1132 200 day ma.” Read more...

Euro Dollar hovering north of 1.1066 support

(FX) markets struggled to assess the impact of the Corona virus for the Chinese/global economy and for global trading yesterday. An initial risk-off repositioning earlier this week eased, but uncertainty lingered. The USD/JPY performance mirrored sentiment quite well. The pair returned temporarily north of 110, but yen strength finally prevailed (close little changed at 110.84). EUR/USD trading was confined to a tight range below the 1.11 big figure. Read more...