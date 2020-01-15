Euro Dollar Above the 200-day SMA, targets 1.1200 and beyond

Euro Dollar climbs to session highs above 1.1150
The current bout of selling pressure in the greenback has given extra legs to the pair, which is coming back after bottoming out in the vicinity of 1.1120 earlier in the session. Read more...
EUR/USD Price Analysis: Above the 200-day SMA targets 1.1200 and beyond
EUR/USD is facing a strong resistance in the 1.1140 region, where sits the key 200-day SMA and recent peaks.
If the pair clears this region on a convincing fashion, then the Fibo retracement at 1.1186 should emerge as an interim hurdle ahead of the more relevant 1.1200 neighbourhood and above. Read more…
Euro Dollar Forecast: Waiting for details on phase one of the trade deal
The EUR/USD pair has advanced to a fresh weekly high of 1.1154 as the dollar fell out of the market’s favor. Speculative interest had a hard time digesting Tuesday’s trade war headlines, disappointed by the fact that the current tariffs will remain in place at least until the US general election next November. Read more...
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges toward 1.1150 amid trade speculation
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1150, in familiar ranges. The US and China are scheduled to sign Phase One of the trade deal while EU-US commerce negotiations continue.
GBP/USD battles 1.30 after UK inflation disappoints, speculation of rate cut rises
GBP/USD is battling 1.30 after UK inflation fell short of expectations with 1.3% in December. BOE's Michael Saunders has joined the chorus calling for a rate cut.
Crypto Moon Party has just kicked off
Market sentiment remains neutral despite yesterday's hikes, recalling past disappointments after previous pumps. Ethereum is positioned to beat Bitcoin in the next bull market. XRP is hit and misses the upside, but the ball is still in play.
Gold regains poise and tests $1,560/oz
The ounce troy of the precious metal is regaining the smile on Wednesday and is now advancing beyond the $1,550 level, or 2-day highs.
USD/JPY: Easing, but limited selling interest
Japanese Machinery Tool Orders plummeted again in December. BOJ’s Kuroda concerned about overseas slowdown, ready to act if needed. USD/JPY pair retreating from highs, correcting overbought conditions.