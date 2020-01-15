Euro Dollar Above the 200-day SMA, targets 1.1200 and beyond

Euro Dollar climbs to session highs above 1.1150

The current bout of selling pressure in the greenback has given extra legs to the pair, which is coming back after bottoming out in the vicinity of 1.1120 earlier in the session. Read more...

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Above the 200-day SMA targets 1.1200 and beyond

EUR/USD is facing a strong resistance in the 1.1140 region, where sits the key 200-day SMA and recent peaks.

If the pair clears this region on a convincing fashion, then the Fibo retracement at 1.1186 should emerge as an interim hurdle ahead of the more relevant 1.1200 neighbourhood and above. Read more…

Euro Dollar Forecast: Waiting for details on phase one of the trade deal

The EUR/USD pair has advanced to a fresh weekly high of 1.1154 as the dollar fell out of the market’s favor. Speculative interest had a hard time digesting Tuesday’s trade war headlines, disappointed by the fact that the current tariffs will remain in place at least until the US general election next November. Read more...