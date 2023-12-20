- The Euro loses steam right below 1.1000 with downside attempts limited above 1.0935.
- Weak construction data and concerns about a recession in Germany are weighing on the pair.
- The US Dollar remains weak as the market ignores Fed officials’ warnings about excessive optimism.
The Euro (EUR) recovery from Monday’s lows has lost steam right below the 1.1000 level. The pair lost ground on Wednesday's European session yet with bearish attempts capped above 1.0935 so far.
Eurozone Construction output declined in October, adding to evidence that the Eurozone economy is losing pace in the fourth quarter. Beyond that, the German Federation of Industries (BDI) has warned that the Eurozone´s major economy is heading for a recession, which has increased negative pressure on the common currency. In this context, the comments by Bundesbank President and ECB policymaker, Joachim Nagel, warning against betting on lower borrowing costs in the Eurozone, have been ignored.
On the other hand, the US Dollar (USD) remains steady near multi-month lows against most rivals, which is keeping the pair from a deeper reversal. Investors remain confident that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will start rolling back its restrictive policy in March, which is fuelling risk appetite, and posing headwinds for the US Dollar.
Daily digest market movers: Euro downside attempts remain limited
- The Euro has lost momentum on Wednesday, as concerns about Eurozone's economic outlook increase.
- Eurozone Construction output declined by 1% in October following a 0.9% improvement in September.
- Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic affirmed that there is no “urgency” to cut rates and pointed to the second quarter of 2024 for the first easing move.
- Later today, Chicago Fed President Austan Goldsbee, a hawk, is likely to push back rate cut hopes.
- Investors keep pricing in nearly 75% chance that the US central bank will cut rates by 0.25% in their March meeting, according to data by the CME Group Fed Watch Tool.
- The uncertainty in the Red Sea has forced shipping companies to reroute their shipments. This is pushing Oil prices higher, which is likely to hurt the Euro, as the Eurozone is a net Oil importer.
- The US Dollar maintains its weak tone, with the US Dollar Index (DXY) fluctuating near four-month lows, weighed by low US bond yields.
Technical Analysis: Euro loses steam below 1.1000
Euro sellers have shown up right below 1.1000, pushing the pair to the mid-range of 1.0900. The US Dollar Index remains capped below previous support at 102.45 and the market mood is favourable, which maintains recent highs at a short distance.
From a wider perspective, the broader trend remains bullish, although resistance at the 1.1010 area is likely to be a serious obstacle. Above here, the next targets would be the August high at 1.1060, and the July 24 and 27 high at 1.1150.
To the downside, the pair should break the 1.0880 and the 4-hour 100 Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.0870 to increase bearish pressure and shift bears’ focus towards 1.0825 on the way to December lows at 1.0715.
Euro price today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Pound Sterling.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.39%
|0.70%
|0.11%
|0.03%
|-0.21%
|-0.17%
|0.49%
|EUR
|-0.39%
|0.31%
|-0.28%
|-0.38%
|-0.61%
|-0.59%
|0.11%
|GBP
|-0.69%
|-0.30%
|-0.59%
|-0.68%
|-0.90%
|-0.89%
|-0.20%
|CAD
|-0.11%
|0.26%
|0.56%
|-0.11%
|-0.32%
|-0.31%
|0.36%
|AUD
|-0.02%
|0.37%
|0.68%
|0.09%
|-0.25%
|-0.18%
|0.49%
|JPY
|0.22%
|0.60%
|0.89%
|0.33%
|0.21%
|0.02%
|0.70%
|NZD
|0.19%
|0.58%
|0.88%
|0.30%
|0.21%
|-0.02%
|0.69%
|CHF
|-0.47%
|-0.12%
|0.21%
|-0.39%
|-0.50%
|-0.72%
|-0.69%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
ECB FAQs
What is the ECB and how does it influence the Euro?
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy for the region.
The ECB primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means keeping inflation at around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is by raising or lowering interest rates. Relatively high interest rates will usually result in a stronger Euro and vice versa.
The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
What is Quantitative Easing (QE) and how does it affect the Euro?
In extreme situations, the European Central Bank can enact a policy tool called Quantitative Easing. QE is the process by which the ECB prints Euros and uses them to buy assets – usually government or corporate bonds – from banks and other financial institutions. QE usually results in a weaker Euro.
QE is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the objective of price stability. The ECB used it during the Great Financial Crisis in 2009-11, in 2015 when inflation remained stubbornly low, as well as during the covid pandemic.
What is Quantitative tightening (QT) and how does it affect the Euro?
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE. It is undertaken after QE when an economic recovery is underway and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the European Central Bank (ECB) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to provide them with liquidity, in QT the ECB stops buying more bonds, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It is usually positive (or bullish) for the Euro.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides below 1.0950 as Dollar strengthens Premium
EUR/USD fell below 1.0950 as the US Dollar gained momentum amid a deterioration in market sentiment. Wall Street suffered heavy losses, bolstering demand for the Greenback. Economic data scheduled for Thursday includes US Jobless Claims and the Philly Fed.
GBP/USD extends decline toward 1.2600
The Pound was one of the worst-performing currencies on Wednesday following softer-than-forecast inflation data from the UK. GBP/USD dropped further on the back of a stronger US Dollar, approaching 1.2600.
Gold eases within range, awaits US inflation gauges Premium
After spending the first half of the day in a narrow range near $2,040, Gold edged lower toward $2,030 in the American session. While the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in the red near 3.9%, XAU/USD's downside remains limited.
Ripple CEO says the company will have a “compliance-first mindset” in 2024; XRP price recovers
Ripple witnessed another milestone on Wednesday as the year comes to an end in the form of registering as a VASP with the Central Bank of Ireland. The event also happened to act as a bullish catalyst for XRP price, which broke through the recent downtrend.
US: Confidence surges after consumers are visited by three spirits
Consumer confidence rose in December to a five-month high of 110.7. The consensus-shattering outturn comes amid falling unemployment and lower gas prices and in particular as the stock market has climbed higher.