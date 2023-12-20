Share:

The Euro loses steam right below 1.1000 with downside attempts limited above 1.0935.

Weak construction data and concerns about a recession in Germany are weighing on the pair.

The US Dollar remains weak as the market ignores Fed officials’ warnings about excessive optimism.



The Euro (EUR) recovery from Monday’s lows has lost steam right below the 1.1000 level. The pair lost ground on Wednesday's European session yet with bearish attempts capped above 1.0935 so far.

Eurozone Construction output declined in October, adding to evidence that the Eurozone economy is losing pace in the fourth quarter. Beyond that, the German Federation of Industries (BDI) has warned that the Eurozone´s major economy is heading for a recession, which has increased negative pressure on the common currency. In this context, the comments by Bundesbank President and ECB policymaker, Joachim Nagel, warning against betting on lower borrowing costs in the Eurozone, have been ignored.

On the other hand, the US Dollar (USD) remains steady near multi-month lows against most rivals, which is keeping the pair from a deeper reversal. Investors remain confident that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will start rolling back its restrictive policy in March, which is fuelling risk appetite, and posing headwinds for the US Dollar.

Daily digest market movers: Euro downside attempts remain limited

Eurozone Construction output declined by 1% in October following a 0.9% improvement in September.



Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic affirmed that there is no “urgency” to cut rates and pointed to the second quarter of 2024 for the first easing move.



Later today, Chicago Fed President Austan Goldsbee, a hawk, is likely to push back rate cut hopes.



Investors keep pricing in nearly 75% chance that the US central bank will cut rates by 0.25% in their March meeting, according to data by the CME Group Fed Watch Tool.



The uncertainty in the Red Sea has forced shipping companies to reroute their shipments. This is pushing Oil prices higher, which is likely to hurt the Euro, as the Eurozone is a net Oil importer.



The US Dollar maintains its weak tone, with the US Dollar Index (DXY) fluctuating near four-month lows, weighed by low US bond yields.

Technical Analysis: Euro loses steam below 1.1000

Euro sellers have shown up right below 1.1000, pushing the pair to the mid-range of 1.0900. The US Dollar Index remains capped below previous support at 102.45 and the market mood is favourable, which maintains recent highs at a short distance.



From a wider perspective, the broader trend remains bullish, although resistance at the 1.1010 area is likely to be a serious obstacle. Above here, the next targets would be the August high at 1.1060, and the July 24 and 27 high at 1.1150.

To the downside, the pair should break the 1.0880 and the 4-hour 100 Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.0870 to increase bearish pressure and shift bears’ focus towards 1.0825 on the way to December lows at 1.0715.

Euro price today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Pound Sterling. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD 0.39% 0.70% 0.11% 0.03% -0.21% -0.17% 0.49% EUR -0.39% 0.31% -0.28% -0.38% -0.61% -0.59% 0.11% GBP -0.69% -0.30% -0.59% -0.68% -0.90% -0.89% -0.20% CAD -0.11% 0.26% 0.56% -0.11% -0.32% -0.31% 0.36% AUD -0.02% 0.37% 0.68% 0.09% -0.25% -0.18% 0.49% JPY 0.22% 0.60% 0.89% 0.33% 0.21% 0.02% 0.70% NZD 0.19% 0.58% 0.88% 0.30% 0.21% -0.02% 0.69% CHF -0.47% -0.12% 0.21% -0.39% -0.50% -0.72% -0.69% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).