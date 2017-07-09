Euro bulls on top of the dollar's - ANZ

Analysts at ANZ noted the events and outcome in markets overnight.

Key Quotes:

"The USD continued to languish through the New York trading session and EUR rose. The AUD is comfortably above 0.80 and CAD made fresh 2-year lows. JPY is testing 108.50.

Yields across the globe fell. US 10-year dipped as low as 2.03%, but is settling around 2.06% (-5bps). The prospect of more severe storms, a lack of inflation, continued bickering in Congress, and Fed uncertainty suggests yields low for longer."

"European core yields fell 3-5bps and the periphery fell 3-10bps. Equities were mixed; generally higher in Europe with the continuation of QE, but bourses in the US were flat to down.

Financial and insurance stocks continued to fall with Hurricane Irma headed towards Florida. Gold rose to USD1347/oz and oil was roughly unchanged considering the divergence in WTI and Brent."