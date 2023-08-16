- Euro faces initial resistance near 1.0930 vs. US Dollar.
- Stocks in Europe on their way to a negative close on Wednesday.
- EUR/USD leaves behind three consecutive daily pullbacks.
- The USD Index (DXY) meets strong contention around 103.00.
- EMU flash GDP figures matched estimates in Q2.
- FOMC Minutes will be in the spotlight later in the NA session.
The Euro (EUR) has managed to steady itself against the US Dollar (USD), leading to a recovery in EUR/USD to the area above 1.0930 just to run out of steam afterwards and revisit the 1.0900 neighbourhood soon after the opening bell in Wall Street on Wednesday.
This earlier rebound in the pair can be attributed to renewed selling pressure on the Greenback, causing a corresponding reaction in the USD Index (DXY), which retreated toward the 103.00 neighbourhood. This movement in the index is occurring simultaneously with a mixed performance in the US bonds market, where yields in the belly and the long end of the curve now leave behind the early weakness and resume the uptrend vs. a small pullback in the short end.
Taking a broader perspective in terms of monetary policy, there haven't been any significant alterations. Investors are maintaining their anticipation that the Federal Reserve will maintain its current interest rates throughout the rest of the year. Conversely, the European Central Bank (ECB) is currently contending with internal disagreements within its Council regarding the continuation of its tightening measures after the summer period.
On the domestic front, another anticipated revision of the EMU GDP Growth Rate for the second quarter showed the economy is expected to have expanded 0.3% QoQ and 0.6% YoY, while Industrial Production in the bloc expanded 0.5% in June from a month earluer and contracted 1.2% over the last twelve months.
Turning attention to the United States' data landscape, the regular weekly MBA Mortgage Applications dropped 0.8% in the week to August 11, while Building Permits expanded 0.1% MoM in July (1.442M units) and Housing Starts increased at a monthly 3.9% in the same month (1.452M units). Additionally, Industrial Production expanded 1.0% MoM in July and contracted 0.2% over the last twelve months. Finally, the significant FOMC Minutes are expected to grab all the attention in the latter part of the NA session.
Daily digest market movers: Euro clings to gains above 1.0900
- The EUR regains some breathing space vs. the USD.
- Concerns around the Chinese economy appear unabated.
- Inflationary pressures lose traction in the UK in July.
- Investors see BoE's rates peaking at 6.0% following UK CPI.
- House Price Index in China contracted 0.1% YoY in July.
- The RBNZ kept its rate unchanged at 5.5% earlier on Wednesday.
- The FOMC Minutes take centre stage later in the NA session.
Technical Analysis: Euro faces interim support near 1.0870
EUR/USD so far has managed to put further distance from the August low at 1.0874 (August 14) on Wednesday, regaining the 1.0900 barrier and above amidst some fresh selling bias in the US Dollar.
In case the ongoing rebound gathers some serious traction, EUR/USD is then expected to meet initial hurdle at the August high at 1.1064 (August 10) prior to the weekly high at 1.1149 (July 27). If the pair clears the latter, it could alleviate some of the downward pressure and potentially test the 2023 peak of 1.1275 (July 18). Once this region is surpassed, significant resistance levels become less prominent until the 2022 high at 1.1495 (February 10), which is closely followed by the round level of 1.1500.
On the flip side, If the pair slips back below the August low of 1.0874 (August 14), it could indicate a potential downward movement towards the July low of 1.0833 (July 6) ahead of the significant 200-day SMA at 1.0784, and eventually the May low of 1.0635 (May 31). Deeper down, there are additional support levels at the March low of 1.0516 (March 15) and the 2023 low at 1.0481 (January 6).
Furthermore, the positive outlook for the EUR/USD pair remains valid as long as it remains above the important 200-day SMA.
Euro FAQs
What is the Euro?
The Euro is the currency for the 20 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day.
EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).
What is the ECB and how does it impact the Euro?
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy.
The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa.
The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
How does inflation data impact the value of the Euro?
Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control.
Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.
How does economic data influence the value of the Euro?
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency.
A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall.
Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.
How does the Trade Balance impact the Euro?
Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period.
If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
