Euro area trade surplus narrows to €24.2 billion in January from €27.5 billion

Euro area trade surplus narrowed modestly in February.

EUR/USD pair stays in the negative territory around mid-1.1900s.

The seasonally-adjusted Trade Balance of the euro area declined to +€24.2 billion in January from +€27.5 billion in December, the data published by the Eurostat showed on Thursday.

"In January 2021 compared with December 2020, euro area seasonally-adjusted exports decreased by 2.8% and imports by 1.3%," the publication further revealed.

Meanwhile, other data from the euro area showed that the Labor Cost in the fourth quarter rose by 3% following the 1.6% increase recorded in the third quarter.

Market reaction

The EUR/USD pair showed no immediate reaction to these figures and was last seen losing 0.3% on a daily basis at 1.1944.