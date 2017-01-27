Euro area: Money supply and loan growth data in focus – Danske Bank

Research Team at Danske Bank notes that in the euro area, money supply and loan growth figures for December are due for release and will garner investors attention for today’s session.

Key Quotes

“Loan growth to the private sector has improved to just below 2.0% y/y and the ECB's latest bank lending survey showed that demand for loans should continue to support growth in lending to both households and enterprises but credit standards for loans to enterprises tightened somewhat, driven by lower willingness to tolerate risk mainly in the Netherlands.”