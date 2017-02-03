Euro area CPI to pick up to an on-consensus 2.0% y/y - TDS

Research Team at TDS is looking for euro area CPI to pick up to an on-consensus 2.0% y/y, hitting its highest rate since 2013 on energy price base effects.

Key Quotes

“Core inflation is expected to come in at 0.9% y/y (TD & consensus), leaving it stuck in the 0.7%-0.9% range that it’s been in for the last 10 months. The ECB is likely to continue looking through headline inflation when it meets next week, focusing instead on the range-bound underlying measure. The ECB’s Lautenschlaeger speaks after European markets close.”