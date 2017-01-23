Euro area: Consumer confidence to show a modest increase for January – Danske Bank

Research Team at Danske Bank suggests that in the euro area , the consumer confidence figure for January is due to be released today which will garner maximum attention from investors.

Key Quotes

“Consumer confidence has improved since August 2016 despite political turmoil regarding Brexit and Donald Trump and remains at a high level. Consumer confidence may thus still prove resilient even as Theresa May signals a 'Hard Brexit' and Trump lingers on specifying the economic plans for his administration. We expect it to show a modest increase for January as the labour market still shows strength.”