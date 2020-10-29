Euro area Consumer Confidence declines to -15.5 in October as expected

Consumer Confidence in the euro area deteriorated modestly in October.

EUR/USD continues to trade in the negative territory near 1.1730.

The Consumer Confidence for the euro area and the EU both declined by 1.6 points in October and arrived at -15.5 and -16.5, respectively, the data published by the European Commission showed on Thursday.

Further details of the publication revealed that the Industrial Confidence for the euro area improved modestly to *9.6 from -11.4 and the Economic Sentiment Indicator remained unchanged at 90.9.

Market reaction

These figures don't seem to be having a significant impact on the shared currency's performance against its rivals ahead of the European Central Bank's policy announcements. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair was down 0.16% on the day at 1.1726.