- EURJPY extends the weekly pullback well below 145.00
- The continuation of the downtrend could retest the 143.70 region.
EURJPY remains under heavy pressure and drops to multi-session lows in the mid-144.00s on Thursday.
Further weakness appears likely in the near term and the cross could then slip back to the weekly low at 143.72 (October 24). The loss of this level could open the door to a test of the 55-day SMA at 142.40.
In the short term the upside momentum is expected to persist while above the October lows near 141.00.
In the longer run, while above the key 200-day SMA at 137.61, the constructive outlook is expected to remain unchanged.
EURJPY daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|144.57
|Today Daily Change
|106
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.48
|Today daily open
|145.27
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|145.23
|Daily SMA50
|142.87
|Daily SMA100
|140.93
|Daily SMA200
|137.57
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|146.57
|Previous Daily Low
|145.04
|Previous Weekly High
|147.72
|Previous Weekly Low
|143.73
|Previous Monthly High
|148.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|140.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|145.62
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|145.99
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|144.68
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|144.09
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|143.14
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|146.22
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|147.17
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|147.76
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBPUSD extends slide below 1.1200 as Bailey speaks – LIVE
GBPUSD stays under heavy bearish pressure and trades at fresh multi-week lows below 1.1200 as BoE Governor Bailey comments on the policy outlook. Earlier in the day, the BoE announced that it raised the policy rate by 75 bps but said the peak rate was likely to be lower.
EURUSD slumps to 0.9750 area on broad dollar strength
EURUSD stays on the backfoot and trades deep in negative territory at around 0.9750. As markets assess the Bank of England's policy announcements, the dollar continues to gather strength against its rivals, causing the pair to continue to stretch lower.
Gold stays in red near $1,620 as US yields push higher
Gold is having a difficult time staging a recovery and stays deep in red near $1,620. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 2% on the day above 4.2% as markets continue to price in the Fed's hawkish stance, forcing XAU/USD to stay under bearish pressure.
Solana price can hit $40 if SOL bulls reclaim this level
Solana price has recovered above a crucial support level, indicating a higher chance of an upward move. Investors need to wait for a push above another significant hurdle, which will open the path for bulls to move higher.
Harbour sets aside $400m in respect of windfall tax
The Harbour Energy share price has seen mixed fortunes since the shares dropped from the highs seen back in April, after the government’s announcement of a windfall tax on UK profits for oil and gas companies.