EURGBP Price Analysis: Test of an accumulation breakout around 0.8800 looks imminent

- A test of accumulation breakout around 0.8780 will infuse confidence in the Euro bulls.
- Advancing 20-and 50-EMAs add to the upside filters.
- The RSI (14) has shifted into the bullish range, which indicates more upside ahead.
The EURGBP pair is displaying back-and-forth moves in a narrow range below the critical hurdle of 0.8820 in the Tokyo session. The cross registered a perpendicular upside move on Wednesday after surpassing the critical hurdle of 0.8740. The asset is showing strength ahead of the UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data, which will release on Friday.
On a four-hour scale, the cross has delivered a breakout of the accumulation phase that indicates a transfer from inventories from retail investors to institutional participants. A confident breakout usually tests the breakout region before resuming a rally.
The 20-and 50-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at 0.8716 and 0.8753 respectively are advancing, which adds to the upside filters.
Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into a bullish range of 60.00-80.00, which indicates that the upside momentum is intact.
For a rally, the cross is expected to test the breakout region around October 21 high of 0.8781, which will drive the asset towards Wednesday’s high at 0.8829. A breach of the latter will send the cross toward October 12 high at 0.8867.
Alternatively, the Pound bulls could regain strength if the asset drops below Monday’s low at 0.8690. An occurrence of the same will drag the asset toward October 26 low at 0.8646, followed by October’s low at 0.8572.
EURGBP four-hour chart
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8809
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|0.8821
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8687
|Daily SMA50
|0.8723
|Daily SMA100
|0.8605
|Daily SMA200
|0.8516
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8828
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8716
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8785
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8572
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8867
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8572
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8785
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8759
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8748
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8675
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8635
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8861
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8901
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8974
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
