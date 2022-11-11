- EURGBP picks up bids to consolidate recent losses amid a sluggish session.
- Hawkish ECBSpeak, fears of downbeat UK Q3 GDP tease buyers ahead of the key data.
- Sentiment remains calm after witnessing a solid risk-on mood the previous day.
- Positive developments over Brexit, BOE’s plan to unwind emergency gilt buying lure sellers.
EURGBP consolidates the biggest daily fall in a month as bulls approach the intraday high near 0.8725 during Friday’s Asian session. In doing so, the cross-currency pair also prepares for the UK’s third quarter (Q3) Gross Domestic Product (GDP) amid a sluggish session after a volatile one.
The quote’s latest upside could also be linked to the hawkish comments from the European Central Bank (ECB) officials and the European currency’s cheering of downbeat US inflation data, as well as the recently softer Fedspeak.
ECB Governing Council member Isabel Schnabel noted on Thursday that inflation expectations in the Eurozone are still broadly anchored but added that risks of high inflation persistence had increased further, as reported by Reuters. On the contrary, an eight-month low print of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) allowed the US Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers to back easy rate hikes and drown the US Dollar, which in turn helped the regional currency due to its rivalry.
On the same line could be the headlines from the Bank of England (BOE) suggesting the British central bank’s plan to sell gilts. “The Bank of England said on Thursday that from Nov. 29 it would start to sell back to the market some of the 19 billion pounds ($22 billion) of long-dated and index-linked gilts which it bought last month to quell market turmoil,” said Reuters.
Alternatively, UK PM Rishi Sunak’s optimism to solve the Brexit issue appears to defend the EURGBP bears of late. “British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday he was pleased with the progress the government was making on resolving a long-running post-Brexit trade row with the European Union over Northern Ireland,” reported Reuters.
It should be noted that the calmer markets, after the heavy risk-on mood, also allow the EURGBP pair to prepare for downbeat UK growth numbers. That said, the UK Q3 GDP is expected to print -0.5% QoQ figure versus 0.2% prior.
Also read: UK GDP Preview: Barrelling toward recession. Pound Sterling set to fall?
Other than the UK GDP, final prints of Germany’s Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) inflation numbers and comments from the various ECB policymakers will also be important for near-term directions.
Technical analysis
Unless witnessing a daily closing below the 21-DMA support near 0.8690, the EURGBP buyers remain hopeful.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8728
|Today Daily Change
|0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|0.28%
|Today daily open
|0.8704
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8691
|Daily SMA50
|0.8725
|Daily SMA100
|0.8606
|Daily SMA200
|0.8518
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8821
|Previous Daily Low
|0.87
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8785
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8572
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8867
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8572
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8746
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8775
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8663
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8621
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8542
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8784
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8863
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8905
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUDUSD: Test of an inverted H&S breakout looks likely around 0.6550
The AUDUSD pair has witnessed modest exhaustion in the upside momentum after printing a fresh six-week high of 0.6632. An upside bias for the asset is still solid as the market mood is jubilant after a noteworthy decline in the US inflation data.
EURUSD retreats from three-month high but stays beyond 1.0070 support confluence
EURUSD bulls take a breather around the highest levels since early August, retreating to 1.0188 during Friday’s Asian session, as it pares the biggest daily jump in a week. Daily closing beyond September’s peak becomes necessary for further upside.
Gold steadies around multi-day top near $1,750 on Fed concerns, US data eyed
Gold price seesaws around the highest levels in 11 weeks as bulls seek more clues to extend the US inflation-led rally during Friday’s Asian session. The yellow metal refreshed the multi-day peak around $1,757 after the downbeat US CPI data for October.
Cryptos bounce as FTX CEO vows to do right by investors
The crypto market is showing applaudable retaliation signals after the mudslide decline witnessed earlier in the week. As many in the space attribute, the liquidation to FTX's questionable risk-on policies, CEO of FTX Sam Bankmanfreid has vowed to restore investors' confidence.
US inflation slows and financial markets respond, DOW and AUDUSD Eyed
It was quite a day across the financial markets on Thursday as the eagerly awaited US inflation data hit the wires at 1:30 pm GMT. Consumer prices, measured by the Consumer Prices Index (CPI), increased less than anticipated.