EURGBP: Keep a lookout at the resistance at 0.8530-0.8541 - Natixis

Analysts at Natixis suggests that the daily indicators are bullish for EURGBP pair and as the weekly stochastic has picked up, they recommend keeping a lookout at the resistance at 0.8530-0.8541 (daily Bollinger upper band).

Key Quotes

“The break of these barriers would unleash added upside potential, sending a fresh buy signal to 0.8634-0.8650 (weekly Bollinger moving average and declining trendline) last obstacles ahead of 0.8730 (Fibonacci extension), the 0.88 threshold and 0.8863 (declining trendline). The supports are at 0.8440-0.8454, at 0.83780.8397, at 0.83 and at 0.8208.”