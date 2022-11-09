- EURGBP lacks any firm intraday direction and remains confined in a narrow trading band.
- Talks for aggressive policy tightening by the ECB underpin the Euro and offers support.
- The BoE’s gloomy outlook could weigh on the British Pound and favour bullish traders.
The EURGBP cross struggles to capitalize on the previous day's modest gains and oscillates in a narrow trading band, just above the 0.8700 mark through the early European session on Wednesday.
Talks of a more aggressive policy tightening by the European Central Bank (ECB) continue to benefit the shared currency and offer support to the EURGBP cross. In fact, several ECB policymakers said that higher rates are needed for longer to bring down double-digit inflation in the Eurozone back to its 2% target. This, in turn, pushes the rate-sensitive two-year German bond yield to its highest since December 2008 and is seen acting as a tailwind for the Euro.
The British Pound, on the other hand, draws support from the recent slump in the US Dollar and keeps a lid on the EURGBP cross. That said, the Bank of England's gloomy outlook for the UK economy should undermine the Sterling and supports prospects for some upside for the cross. It is worth recalling that the UK central bank forecasts a recession to last for all of 2023 and the first half of 2024 while indicating a lower terminal peak than is priced into markets.
The fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for the EURGBP cross is to the upside and any slide below the 0.8700 round figure could be seen as a buying opportunity. Bulls, however, might wait for a sustained strength beyond the 0.8775-0.8780 resistance zone before placing fresh bets amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases. The market focus now shifts to the release of the Preliminary UK Q3 GDP report on Friday.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8722
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|0.8731
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8683
|Daily SMA50
|0.872
|Daily SMA100
|0.8603
|Daily SMA200
|0.8514
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8744
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8692
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8785
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8572
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8867
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8572
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8724
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8712
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.87
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.867
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8648
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8753
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8774
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8805
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD drops toward 1.0050 as US Dollar stabilizes
EURUSD remains on the back foot while eyeing 1.0050 in early European trading. The US Dollar stabilizes, awaiting clarity on the US midterm election results, with a potential Republican victory and a government gridlock. Speeches from Fed and ECB officials are next in focus.
GBPUSD holds steady near 1.1550 amid risk-aversion
GBPUSD seesaws around the mid-1.1500s during the four-day uptrend as bulls and bears jostle amid early Wednesday. While the Cable pair’s previous gains could be linked to the broad US dollar weakness, the recent anxiety in the market is capping the upside.
Gold trades with modest losses, downside seems cushioned
Gold retreats from over a one-month high touched on Tuesday amid a modest USD uptick. Reviving safe-haven demand offers support to the XAUUSD and helps limit the downside.
Binance acquires FTX to bring an end to FTT-induced FUD
Binance and FTX have been making headlines for the last week following the Alameda controversy. In the same duration, FTX's native token FTT's market value plunged significantly, leading the entire crypto market into a collapse.
Can mid-terms start a bull market?
US Mid-term exit polls do have a hint of Republican favour about them. It is very early at this stage, but could there be a growing political swing capable of creating a lasting bottom for the US stock market?