EURGBP lacks any firm intraday direction and oscillates in a range on Thursday.

A combination of factors, however, continues to act as a tailwind for the cross.

Talks for aggressive tightening by the ECB underpin the Euro and offers support.

The BoE’s bleak outlook for the UK economy supports prospects for further gains.

The EURGBP cross is seen oscillating in a range, around the 0.8800 round-figure mark through the early European session and consolidating the overnight strong gains to a nearly one-month high.

The Bank of England's gloomy outlook for the UK economy turns out to be a key factor behind the British Pound's relative underperformance and acts as a tailwind for the EURGBP cross. In fact, the UK central bank expects a recession to last for all of 2023 and the first half of 2024. Moreover, the BoE last week indicated a lower terminal peak than was priced into the markets.

The shared currency, on the other hand, continues to draw some support from bets for a more aggressive policy tightening by the European Central Bank (ECB). Several ECB policymakers, including President Christine Lagarde, indicated that the central bank will keep raising rates aggressively to tackle red-hot consumer inflation, which accelerated to a record high of 10.7% in October.

This, in turn, pushed Germany’s short-dated yields to fresh multi-year highs earlier this week and adds credence to the near-term positive bias for the EURGBP cross. Even from a technical perspective, the previous day's sustained move and acceptance above the 0.8775-0.8780 supply zone support prospects for an extension of a nearly three-week-old uptrend.

There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release on Thursday, either from the Eurozone or the UK. Hence, the focus remains on the Preliminary UK Q3 GDP print on Friday. Investors will also look forward to British Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt's fiscal statement on November 17. Nevertheless, the fundamental backdrop seems tilted in favour of bullish traders.

Technical levels to watch