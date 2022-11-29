- EUR/USD bulls are being pushed back in a switch on Wall Street.
- Eyes will be on the Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell.
EUR/USD is back to flat as the North American session heads into the late afternoon trading. EUR/USD fell from a high of 1.0394 to a low of 1.0325 on the day so far and sits near 1.0340 at the time of writing. Growth stocks on Wall Street have extended declines, overshadowing a rise in energy shares after oil prices pared back gains on OPEC+ output concerns, overall weighing on riskier currencies as the US Dollar rebounds.
The euro was initially buoyed earlier on Tuesday due to the hopes of a potential easing in China's strict pandemic restrictions following an unprecedented episode of unrest in the country. Consequently, DXY fell 0.4% to 106.19. Nevertheless, two economic indicators sauntered through the door on Tuesday, missing expectations, and potentially weighing on risk sentiment.
The Conference Board's (CB) index shaved off 2 points to come in at 100.2, a hair above the 100 consensus. Additionally, the S&P DJI Case-Shiller home price data showed monthly declines across the board in its 20-city composite. Year-over-year, the composite added 10.4%, vs. August's 13.1% reading. Eyes will now be on the November employment report in Nonfarm Payrolls which is expected on Friday.
Fed's Powell coming up
Meanwhile, flash euro zone inflation figures for November are due on Wednesday, with economists polled by Reuters expecting inflation to come in at 10.4% year-on-year. The key event, however, for Wednesday will be in the comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. These will be scrutinised for new signals on further tightening. The Fed is widely expected to hike rates by an additional 50 basis points when it meets on Dec. 13-14. WIRP suggests that is fully priced in, with around 15% odds of a larger 75 bp move. The swaps market is still pricing in a peak policy rate of 5.0%, with small odds of a 5.25% peak.
However, St Louis Fed CEO James Bullard said the Fed has “a ways to go to get to” restrictive policy, adding that the first 250 bp of tightening was just enough to get to neutral. He added that the Fed needs to move further into a restrictive territory and may need to keep rates higher through 2023 and 2024. Additionally, Bullard stressed that markets are underpricing the risks that the Fed may be more aggressive.
''Bullard and the hawks have been right the whole time,'' analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman said. ''We think the less hawkish ones at the Fed are pushing back a bit now but will likely be forced to capitulate once again if inflation remains sticky, as we expect.''
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.034
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|1.0336
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0197
|Daily SMA50
|0.997
|Daily SMA100
|1.0034
|Daily SMA200
|1.0384
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0497
|Previous Daily Low
|1.033
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0449
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0223
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0094
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9632
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0394
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0433
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0278
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0221
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0111
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0445
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0555
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0612
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to gather momentum, stays near 1.0350
EUR/USD is having a difficult time gathering bullish momentum and fluctuating at around 1.0350 in the American session. With Wall Street's main indexes pushing lower after the opening bell, the US Dollar is gathering strength and not allowing the pair to gain traction.
GBP/USD falls below 1.2000 as mood sours
GBP/USD has turned south and declined below 1.2000 in the second half of the day on Tuesday. The negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment seems to be helping the US Dollar find demand and forcing the pair to stay on the back foot.
Gold rebound loses momentum, upside limited below $1,760
Gold is rising on Tuesday, recovering after Monday’s slide. XAU/USD bottomed during the Asian session It then started to recover amid a rally of commodities and also emerging market currencies.
Bitcoin price hears jingle bells rolling in
Bitcoin price looks set to rally substantially higher now that the social unrest in China is calming down. BTC could stage a 17% rally in the coming week.
Alibaba shares advance 5% on reduced China covid restrictions
BABA stock has jumped more than 5.2% in Tuesday’s premarket to $80 after China's National Health Commission said covid-related lockdowns should end as soon as possible.