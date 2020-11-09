EUR/USD’s reversal from 1.1920 finds support at 1.1800

- EUR/USD halts a four-day rally and retreats to 1.1800.
- The US dollar bounces up on higher US T-Bond yields.
- EUR/USD remains biased higher, looking to test 1.2011 – Credit Suisse.
The euro has put an end to a four-day rally on Monday after been rejected at 1.1920. EUR/USD’s rally from 1.1600 lows last week has been capped ahead of 1.2000 and the pair has pulled back against a stronger dollar before finding support at 1.1800 area.
The US dollar appreciates on surging US Treasury yields
The common currency has suffered against a stronger US dollar, fuelled by higher US Treasury Bond yields. Investors’ optimism about a coronavirus cure after Pfizer announced that its vaccine is 90% effective, boosted the 10-year Treasury note 13 basis points to 0.95%, with the benchmark rate reaching 0.975%, its highest level since March.
The US dollar has appreciated against a basket of the most traded currencies on Monday in spite of an initially negative reaction to the risk rally triggered by the first reports of the vaccine. The greenback, however, bounced up from lows and the US Dollar Index ended up appreciating about 0.60% on hopes that a COVID-19 cure might ease the pressure for a large stimulus package.
EUR/USD seen higher, aiming towards 1.2011 – Credit Suisse
FX analysts at Credit Suisse remain bullish on the euro, while above 1.1795/71, with the pair likely to test 1.2011: “We see resistance at 1.1918 initially ahead of 1.1962/66 and then the 1.2011 September high. Whilst this should again be respected, we look for a break in due course for our 1.2145/55 first core upside objective – the ‘neckline’ to the early 2018 top and 78.6% retracement of the 2018/2020 bear trend. Whilst we would expect a fresh phase of consolidation to emerge here, the big picture, we continue to look for strength to extend above 1.2500.”
Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1813
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0066
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.56
|Today daily open
|1.1879
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1765
|Daily SMA50
|1.1777
|Daily SMA100
|1.168
|Daily SMA200
|1.1333
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1891
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1796
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1891
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1603
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1881
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.164
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1855
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1832
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1819
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.176
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1724
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1915
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1951
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.201
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
