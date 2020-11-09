EUR/USD’s reversal from 1.1920 finds support at 1.1800

NEWS | | By Guillermo Alcala
  • EUR/USD halts a four-day rally and retreats to 1.1800.
  • The US dollar bounces up on higher US T-Bond yields.
  • EUR/USD remains biased higher, looking to test 1.2011 – Credit Suisse.

The euro has put an end to a four-day rally on Monday after been rejected at 1.1920. EUR/USD’s rally from 1.1600 lows last week has been capped ahead of 1.2000 and the pair has pulled back against a stronger dollar before finding support at 1.1800 area.

The US dollar appreciates on surging US Treasury yields 

The common currency has suffered against a stronger US dollar, fuelled by higher US Treasury Bond yields. Investors’ optimism about a coronavirus cure after Pfizer announced that its vaccine is 90% effective, boosted the 10-year Treasury note 13 basis points to 0.95%, with the benchmark rate reaching 0.975%, its highest level since March.

The US dollar has appreciated against a basket of the most traded currencies on Monday in spite of an initially negative reaction to the risk rally triggered by the first reports of the vaccine. The greenback, however, bounced up from lows and the US Dollar Index ended up appreciating about 0.60% on hopes that a COVID-19 cure might ease the pressure for a large stimulus package.

EUR/USD seen higher, aiming towards 1.2011 – Credit Suisse

FX analysts at Credit Suisse remain bullish on the euro, while above 1.1795/71, with the pair likely to test 1.2011: “We see resistance at 1.1918 initially ahead of 1.1962/66 and then the 1.2011 September high. Whilst this should again be respected, we look for a break in due course for our 1.2145/55 first core upside objective – the ‘neckline’ to the early 2018 top and 78.6% retracement of the 2018/2020 bear trend. Whilst we would expect a fresh phase of consolidation to emerge here, the big picture, we continue to look for strength to extend above 1.2500.” 

Technical levels to watch

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1813
Today Daily Change -0.0066
Today Daily Change % -0.56
Today daily open 1.1879
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1765
Daily SMA50 1.1777
Daily SMA100 1.168
Daily SMA200 1.1333
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1891
Previous Daily Low 1.1796
Previous Weekly High 1.1891
Previous Weekly Low 1.1603
Previous Monthly High 1.1881
Previous Monthly Low 1.164
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1855
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1832
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1819
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.176
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1724
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1915
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1951
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.201

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD trading sub-0.7300 despite soaring market’s mood

AUD/USD trading sub-0.7300 despite soaring market’s mood

The Australian dollar peaked at 0.7339 against its American rival, boosted by optimism about a coronavirus vaccine. The same news spurred USD demand, resulting in the pair posting modest intraday gains.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD’s reversal from 1.1920 finds support at 1.1800

EUR/USD’s reversal from 1.1920 finds support at 1.1800

EUR/USD halts a four-day rally and retreats to 1.1800. The US dollar bounces up on higher US T-Bond yields. EUR/USD remains biased higher, looking to test 1.2011. The euro has put an end to a four-day rally on Monday after been rejected at 1.1920.

EUR/USD News

XAU/USD’s sell-off finds support at the $1,850 level

XAU/USD’s sell-off finds support at the $1,850 level

Gold futures have plunged beyond $100 on Monday, to find support at $1,850 where the yellow metal has managed to stage a mild recovery attempt and return to $1,865 area.

Gold news

Covid Vaccine: Pfizer's success promising for three other efforts, rally may have only just begun

Covid Vaccine: Pfizer's success promising for three other efforts, rally may have only just begun

Scientific outlet Stat explains that Pfizer's vaccine success is promising for three other efforts. Approval of other vaccines would hasten the distribution of immunization. The stock market rally may have considerable room to run. 

Read more

WTI jumps to three-week tops, above mid-$40.00s on COVID vaccine news

WTI jumps to three-week tops, above mid-$40.00s on COVID vaccine news

WTI futures witnessed some aggressive short-covering move on Monday and surged to near three-week tops, around the $40.65-70 region during the mid-European session.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures