EUR/USD’s recovery attempt from 1.1745 stalls below 1.1775

NEWS | | By Guillermo Alcala
  • EUR/USD remains capped below 1.1775, negative on the daily chart.
  • The US dollar appreciated amid higher T-Bond yields.
  • EUR/USD seen at 1.1700 in three months – Rabobank.

The euro has resumed its downtrend against a stronger US dollar on Wednesday, confirming its decline below 1.1800. The pair found support at 1.1745 but the ensuing recovery attempt is lacking momentum above 1.1775.

The USD rises on the back of higher US T-Bond yields rise

The common currency has extended its bearish reversal from the 1.1915 resistance area, tested on Monday, to levels sub-1.1800 on Wednesday. The US dollar is regaining lost ground as the enthusiasm about an imminent cure for the COVID-19 pandemic subsides and the focus shifts back to the escalating infections in the US and Europe.

The greenback seems to have got rid of the safe-haven status of the last months and is appreciating in parallel with the main equity indexes. The brighter sentiment has prompted investors to get rid of US Government debt, which has sent US T-Bond yields surging. The 10-year Treasury note has reached 0.97% for the first time since March, ultimately boosting USD recovery.

EUR/USD seen at 1.1700 in three months – Rabobank

The FX analysis team at Rabobank, however, does not contemplate a strong downward potential for the EUR/USD and expects the pair to be at 1.1700 in three months: “The combination of cheap money and vaccine hopes is likely to allow for decent levels of risk appetite and, while there are still risks on the horizon, we have curtailed our expectations for another round of USD strength and revised up our three-month EUR/USD forecast to 1.17 from 1.16 and our 6 mth forecast to 1.18 from 1.14.”

Technical levels to watch

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1775
Today Daily Change -0.0034
Today Daily Change % -0.29
Today daily open 1.1809
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1768
Daily SMA50 1.1773
Daily SMA100 1.169
Daily SMA200 1.1341
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1843
Previous Daily Low 1.178
Previous Weekly High 1.1891
Previous Weekly Low 1.1603
Previous Monthly High 1.1881
Previous Monthly Low 1.164
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1804
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1819
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1778
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1747
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1715
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1841
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1874
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1905

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

