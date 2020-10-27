  • EUR/USD recovery attempt loses steam below 1.1840.
  • The euro trims losses with USD pulling back as risk aversion eases.
  • EUR/USD: remains neutral on the short-term while below 1.1870.

The euro trimmed losses on the early US session on Tuesday, after trading lower in Europe, dropping to session lows at 1.1795.  The pair, however, seems unable to extend recover beyond 1.1840.

Concerns about the COVID-19 spread in Europe hurt the euro

The common currency appreciates about 0.2% on the day, regaining approximately half of the ground lost on Monday. The risk-averse sentiment seen at the weekly opening was reflected in sharp declines in equity markets and a strong US dollar.

EUR/USD retreated again on the European session on Tuesday, with the investors’ still wary that the surging numbers of coronavirus infections in Europe might derail the embryonic economic recovery. Beyond that, the uncertainty about the outcome of the US presidential elections has favoured safe assets further, in detriment of the euro.

The market sentiment seems to have brightened somewhat during the North American session with US macroeconomic data contributing to ease fears. Better than expected US durable goods orders and housing prices have brightened the mood, sending the safe-haven USD lower, which has helped the euro to bounce up.

EUR/USD: needs to break above 1.1870 to gain momentum

On the technical level, the euro-dollar remains neutral on the short-term, according to Valeria Bednarik, Chief Analyst at FXStreet: “The short-term picture is neutral, according to the 4-hour chart, as the EUR/USD pair remains unable to surpass a mildly bearish 20 SMA, now struggling around it. The longer moving averages remain below the current level, with limited directional strength. Technical indicators, in the meantime, are stuck to their midlines.”

Technical levels to watch

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1825
Today Daily Change 0.0015
Today Daily Change % 0.13
Today daily open 1.181
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1774
Daily SMA50 1.1797
Daily SMA100 1.1638
Daily SMA200 1.1302
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1862
Previous Daily Low 1.1803
Previous Weekly High 1.1881
Previous Weekly Low 1.1703
Previous Monthly High 1.2011
Previous Monthly Low 1.1612
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1826
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1839
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1788
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1767
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.173
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1847
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1884
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1905

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

