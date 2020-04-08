EUR/USD is neutral in the short-term but worsening sentiment can push it lower, in the opinion of FXStreet’s Chief Analyst Valeria Bednarik.

Key quotes

“The EUR/USD pair is offering a neutral stance, holding above the 61.8% retracement of its latest daily advance at 1.0830, also the daily low.”

“In the 4-hour chart, the 20 SMA is flat around the mentioned Fibonacci level, while the 100 SMA heads lower above the current level, converging with the 50% retracement of the same rally.”

“Support levels: 1.0830 1.0795 Resistance levels: 1.0900 1.0940”