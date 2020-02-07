EUR/USD: Woes at Eurozone to drop the pair this year – NBF

Strategists at National Bank of Canada are wagering to a drop in the EUR/USD pair by the end of the year, following economic data from the Eurozone which seems to have lost steam.
Key quotes
“The euro lost more than 1% in January amid virus-related USD strength but also due to ongoing domestic economic woes.”
“The eurozone’s GDP was stagnant in the fourth quarter of last year, leaving growth for 2019 as whole at a six-year low of just 1.2%.”
“Weakening growth has not surprisingly held inflation and inflation expectations back, suggesting the European Central Bank may further loosen monetary policy this year.”
“While it kept monetary policy unchanged in January, the ECB acknowledged risks remain tilted to the downside. In anticipation of further divergence in monetary policies, we continue to expect EUR/USD to drop to 1.09 by year-end.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
