EUR/USD wobbling around 1.1800, daily lows

The selling mood around the shared currency stays unchanged during the European morning, with EUR/USD coming down to test the 1.1790 region just to bounce afterwards to the current 1.1800 neighbourhood.

EUR/USD weaker on USD-buying, Catalonia jitters

The pair remains under pressure at the end of the week, hovering over the 1.1800 area in response to a strong pick up in the sentiment around the buck coupled with rising concerns and uncertainty around Catalonia.

In addition, ECB’s board member E.Nowotny said earlier that the central bank is closely watching the effects of the exchange rate on inflation, while he advocated for a less degree of monetary stimulus in the months to come and noted that the single currency has become some sort of a safe haven currency.

In the data space, EMU’s current account rose to €33.3 billion during August, surpassing estimates and up from July’s €31.5 billion.

Across the pond, September’s existing home sales will be the only release of note.

EUR/USD levels to watch

At the moment, the pair is losing 0.43% at 1.1801 facing the next support at 1.1730 (low Oct.18) seconded by 1.1686 (low Oct.6) and finally 1.1662 (low Aug.17). On the upside, a break above 1.1858 (high Oct.20) would target 1.1882 (high Oct.12) en route to 1.1911 (high Aug.2).