EUR/USD wobbles around the 1.0800 area, looks to data

- EUR/USD alternates gains with losses around 1.0800.
- German Industrial Production dropped more than 9% in March.
- Investors’ attention remains on US weekly Initial Claims.
The sentiment around the single currency leans towards the cautious tone in the second half of the week, with EUR/USD orbiting around the 1.08 level at the time of writing.
EUR/USD focused on data
Following three consecutive daily pullbacks, EUR/USD is now showing some signs of stabilization in the 1.0800 neighbourhood, always against the backdrop of the generalized side-lined mood in the global markets.
In fact, rising cautiousness among investors ahead of key US data on Friday are bolstering the ongoing rangebound in the pair, which keeps navigating the lower bound of the weekly range.
On another front, the European Commission published its Spring Forecasts on Wednesday and it now sees the economy of the region contracting 7.1% this year and rebounding sharply by around 6% in 2021. In the same line, the unemployment rate is expected to surge to 9.0% during the current year and drop to around 7.9% in the following year. Regarding inflation, consumer prices are forecasted to rise at an annualized 0.6% in 2020 and 1.3% in 2021.
Earlier on Thursday, the German Industrial Production recorded a record 9.2% contraction during March, while the same indicator dropped more than 16% in France during the same period, showing the devastating impact of the coronavirus on the economy.
Across the pond, the attention will be on the weekly Initial Claims, where more than 20 million US citizens have already filed for unemployment insurance.
What to look for around EUR
The euro appears to have met some decent contention in sub-1.0800 levels so far this week in a context of poor results from fundamentals in the region and a broad-based consolidation theme ahead of Friday’s US Payrolls. In the meantime, the attention in the Old Continent stays on the re-opening of some economies and the somewhat renewed optimism on the back of shrinking infected cases and deaths by the COVID-19, particularly in Spain and Italy.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is gaining 0.10% at 1.0802 and a breakout of 1.0950 (55-day SMA) would target 1.1019 (weekly/monthly high May 1) en route to 1.1028 (200-day SMA). On the other hand, the next down barrier emerges at 1.0782 (weekly low May 6) seconded by 1.0727 (monthly low Apr.24) and finally 1.0635 (2020 low Mar.23).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD bounces as BoE ready to add stimulus
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2350, rising after two BoE members voted to enhance stimulus in the bank's early morning decision. Governor Bailey foresees the economy shrinking by 14% this year and vowed he is ready to do more.
EUR/USD struggles with 1.08 amid depressing German data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.08, struggling to recover. German industrial output plunged by 9.2% in March, worse than expected. Concerns about coronavirus persist.
US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Priced in disaster
Americans continued to be laid off from their jobs at a record pace as the shutdown of commercial life reaches further and further into labor market spreading disruption throughout the US economy. Initial jobless claims predicted to be 3M.
Gold refreshes session tops, around $1695 level
Gold edged higher through the early European session and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1695 region.
WTI jumps 6% toward $26 after Saudi’s Aramco raises June pricing
Following a phase of consolidation around 24.50 levels, WTI (June futures on Nymex) witnesses a fresh buying spree in the Thursday’s European trading, as the bulls now look to retest the monthly highs of 26.08.