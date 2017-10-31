EUR/USD within range around 1.1640

Spot keeps the negative tone above 1.1600.

Better tone in US yields keep weighing on the pair.

US data next on tap.

The shared currency stays within the daily range so far on Tuesday, with EUR/USD meandering around 1.1630/40.

EUR/USD apathetic on EMU, US data

The pair stayed apathetic in the wake of initial releases in the US docket, with the employment cost index rising 0.7% in the third quarter and employment wages up 0.7% inter-quarter.

Earlier in the session, advanced inflation figures in the euro area expect consumer prices to rise less than expected in October, although preliminary GDP figures see the economy expanding more than initially expected during the July-September period.

In the meantime, spot continues to fade part of yesterday’s advance, currently capped by the ‘neckline’ of the H&S theme prevailing since late July around the 1.1660 region, all against the backdrop of rising cautiousness in light of the upcoming FOMC meeting (Wednesday) and October’s payrolls (Friday).

EUR/USD levels to watch

At the moment, the pair is losing 0.15% at 1.1632 and a breakdown of 1.1575 (low Oct.27) would open the door to 1.1448 (high Jun.30) and finally 1.1254 (200-day sma). On the other hand, the next up barrier lines up at 1.1658 (high Oct.30) seconded by 1.1683 (100-day sma) and then 1.1729 (10-day sma).