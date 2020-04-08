EUR/USD well supported and ready to target 1.0954 – Confluence Detector

EUR/USD has been on the back foot as the dollar managed to recover. Coronavirus-related developments remain left, right, and center. How is the world's most popular currency pair positioned?
The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing EUR/USD has substantial support at 1.0863, which is the convergence of the Simple Moving Average 5-15m, the SMA 10-15m, the Fibonacci 23.6% one-week, and the SMA 5-one-day.
Further down, another significant cushion awaits the pair at 1.0841, which is the confluence of the Fibonacci 61.8% one-day, the Fibonacci 23.6% one-month, and the SMA 50-1h.
Looking up, some resistance is at 1.0903, which is the meeting point of the Bollinger Band 4h-Upper, the Fibonacci 38.2% one-week, and the BB 1h-Upper.
Next, 1.0954 is the upside target. It is a juncture including the BB one-day Middle, the Pivot Point one-day Resistance 1, and the 10-day SMA.
Here is how it looks on the tool:
Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
This tool assigns a certain amount of “weight” to each indicator, and this “weight” can influence adjacents price levels. These weightings mean that one price level without any indicator or moving average but under the influence of two “strongly weighted” levels accumulate more resistance than their neighbors. In these cases, the tool signals resistance in apparently empty areas.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD advances toward 1.24 amid optimism about Johnson
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.24, buoyed by reports that UK PM Johnson is breathing on his own. The market mood is calm amid hopes of turning a corner on coronavirus.
EUR/USD is recovering amid a better market mood
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.09, recovering amid a better market mood. Earlier, the eurozone finance minister failed to agree on a joint economic response to coronavirus =.
BTC/USD fades and challenges Altcoins to take leadership
Dominance charts show a positive spin for Ether to the detriment of Bitcoin. The technical structures also favour the project led by Vitalik Buterin. XRP fights to regain the $0.20 level and position itself in the race to the moon.
WTI pierces $25 amid mixed clues, EIA data eyed
WTI holds onto recovery gains. The US catalysts seem to drive energy prices more than from the Middle East. API data escalated the inventory build, EIA might follow the footprints. Coronavirus crisis weighs on the market sentiment.
Gold remains confined in a range, around $1650 region
Gold extended its consolidative price action through the early North-American session and is currently placed in the neutral territory, around the $1650 zone.