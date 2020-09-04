EUR/USD: Weekly close below 1.1763 to trigger more declines – Citibank

The analysts at Citigroup offer their technical outlook on EUR/USD, highlighting that defending the 1.1763 support is critical.
Key quotes
“EURUSD peaked the week of 4 Sept 2017 at 1.2092
Entered into a deep correction that took it back to 1.1554 over 9 weeks.
For the deepest correction since the rally began in earnest in April that year
Thereafter it rallied higher to the 1.2555 Feb 2018 peak.
Then, as now, weekly momentum was very overbought and started to turn lower.
Good support comes in between 1.1754 and 1.1782 and if that gives way then a deeper move towards 1.15 again would look an increased danger.
A weekly close below 1.1763, if seen, would be a bearish outside week at the trend high and suggest more losses to come.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges lower after weak German data, ahead of NFP
EUR/USD is trading just below 1.1850 after German factory orders, ahead of critical Non-Farm Payrolls. The US likely continued gaining jobs, albeit at a slower pace.
GBP/USD trades below 1.33 ahead of US Non-Farm Payrolls
GBP/USD is consolidating its losses under 1.33, awaiting the US jobs report. Uncertainty about the furlough scheme and Brexit have been weighing on the pound.
Gold in consolidation ahead of NFP, key levels to watch
Gold (XAU/USD) has pulled back from the recent troughs amid a sharp sell-off in the global markets. The bounce, however, lacks follow-through, as the traders remain on the side-lines ahead of the critical US Non-farm payrolls data.
Forex Today: Market froth falls off, dollar ready to rock on all-important Non-Farm Payrolls
Stocks markets finally endured a significant downward correction led by tech stocks. The US dollar has stabilized after staging a recovery and ahead of August's Non-Farm Payrolls, which is set to show a slower recovery.
WTI: Oil falls back below 200-day SMA
WTI flips the 200-day SMA into support after rejection at $41.28. A close below Thursday's low may invite more substantial chart-driven selling. The black gold created a candle with a long lower wick on Thursday.